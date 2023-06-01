Family of murdered Worksop mum pay moving tributes after her 'evil' killer is jailed for life

David Jackson, 68, inflicted 199 separate injuries "of varying severity" to 27-year-old Mckyla Taylor's head and face, in his bedroom on August 15 last year,

The fatal blow penetrated the bone in her midface and punctured the brain.

Jackson cut the straps on her top and the front of her bra, before pulling a duet over her body and leaving his flat “in a daze" for hours.

Mckyla Taylor

Jackson was today sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve at least 17 years before he is eligible to apply for parole – meaning he will be at least 85 before he sees the light of day.

Mckyla’s mum, Emma Sentence, 45, paid tribute to her daughter after Jackson was sentenced.

She said: "Mckyla wasn't just my daughter she was my best friend. She was always there for me and stood by me.

"Mckyla had a smile that would light up the room and a contagious laugh. She was just a fun-loving girl.

"I still remember the weekend she was killed as if it was yesterday. We had a lovely weekend sunbathing, listening to music and doing our nails and then she left and that was the last time I saw her."

Mckyla's brother, Callum Taylor, 26, will now be looking after her one-year-old daughter - in the same house that Mckyla grew up in.

"It is like a part of Mckyla is coming home," Callum said. "Mckyla had always wanted to be a mum and was so thrilled when she found out she was pregnant. I just want to do my best to bring up her daughter and give her a normal, loving life.

"Mckyla was a lovely and loving person. She always put other people first. If she was in a house fire Mckyla was the sort of person who would be the last out.

"We were really close growing up and went to the same primary school. I can remember the camping holidays we went on as a family which were so much fun.

"No sentence will ever be enough for what happened to Mckyla. I will never forget waking up that day and hearing she had been killed. I cannot understand why anyone would want to hurt someone that kind.

"I don't really feel like I have been through the grieving process yet. I've just wanted to stay strong for others.”

Mckyla's older sister, Nicole, 29, described her as the 'life and soul of the party'.

"She was born on my first birthday and Mckyla, me and Callum were really close growing up.

"She was always bubbly, always singing, always dancing.