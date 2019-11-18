Emergency services at scene of Derbyshire crash

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended a crash in Derbyshire this morning.

Crews from Bolsover and Shirebrook arrived at the scene of the collision, on Rotherham Road/Marlpit Lane, Bolsover, after receiving a call at around 9.13am this morning (Monday, November 18).

Firefighters made the two vehicles involved safe and assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with casualties who had managed to free themselves before help arrived.

The incident was left with Derbyshire Police.

