'Embittered' Worksop man who smashed his ex's windscreen arrested in the pub

Curtis Brooks was drunk when he damaged the woman's Vauxhall Insignia, which was parked outside her home, on Kilton Hill, at 9pm, on December 13, last year.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said the call handler used their skills to keep Brooks on the line and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

"There was some pre-planning because he travelled to the location," she said.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said he deserved credit for his early guilty plea and added: "What happened is fully accepted."

He told magistrates that Brooks, aged 29, was forced to leave the address when the relationship ended and he became homeless.

"He lost his job," Mr Perry said. "In early December his grandfather died.

"He was in a dark place. He was left alone to fester and contemplate what he had lost."

But he said that the defendant is 'now in a very different place' and 'very much improved’, having found a job and new accommodation.

Brooks, formerly of Bridge Street, Worksop, and now of The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “This was seven months ago and we've heard you've changed your life. It was rather stupid to take your frustrations out on someone you had a relationship with.”