Emergency services were called to Great North Road, West Markham, following reports of a serious collision on Saturday July 9.

An 80-year-old man sadly died following the collision.

Police investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 5.40pm, are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man sadly died at hospital following the collision and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“I want to thank motorists and people in the area for their patience over the weekend while we dealt with the incident and carried out our investigations.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen the collision or was in the area at the time that has any dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 605 of July 9 2022.