Edwinstowe man sent underage girl sexual messages despite police warning

Jonathan Barker denied knowing the girl was under 16 when police spoke to him in February 2021, but continued to send her messages on Snapchat, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, said: “We say the criminal activity in this case is using technology to engage in sexualised contact with an underage girl.”

Barker, aged 24, told police the messages were “jokes” when he was challenged.

Barker, now of Mansfield Road, Nottingham, admitted sexual communications with a child, on December 5 2022.

The court heard he has no previous convictions or cautions and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Edie Leonard, mitigating, said the messages went on for less than a month and went both ways.

“He knew he should not have been involved with her in any way,” she said. “He is now 24. He has been awaiting sentence for a long time.”

She said a probation report showed he has found a new job and seems to be doing extremely well.

“He is in a relationship with an age-appropriate partner,” said Ms Leonard. “His life has totally changed. He is very remorseful. He has done all he can to change his life.

“He has been having therapy and his therapist believes he is able to cope with his mental health. He is very ashamed of his behaviour and through me assures the court this will never happen again.”

Judge Julie Warburton, sentencing, told him: “You continued to have these very explicit sexual conversations even though you had been warned by the police. You had two opportunities to desist but they continued for some time until you were arrested.

“You have not been in any further trouble. You have matured and become independent.”