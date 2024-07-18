Edwinstowe man handed suspended sentence for his role in drugs gang supplying heroin and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man from Edwinstowe has been given a suspended sentence for being part of a Nottinghamshire drugs gang.

Tyler George, of East Lane, was part of gang that conspired to supply class A drugs between Manchester and Nottinghamshire.

Vast amounts of cocaine and heroin were supplied and then distributed in Nottinghamshire during the large-scale operation, which ran between June 2022 and January 2023.

During the investigation, which was led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), officers arrested a suspect and seized two half-kilo blocks of heroin after stopping a car in Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, on January 5, 2023.

A series of warrants executed at numerous addresses, including in Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Bulwell and Radcliffe-on-Trent, between January and March 2023, led to further drugs seizures and arrests.

The Nottinghamshire-based crime group was spearheaded by 36-year-old Mark Malone, who organised the purchase and movement of large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Malone, of HMP Peterborough, has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and to possession of a firearm and ammunition and due to be sentenced on July 30.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 18, George pleaded guilty to supplying a class A drug and was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Six other gang members were also sentenced when they appeared alongside George.

Andrew Ratcliffe, aged 41, formerly of The Ropeway, Kirkby, who was the head of Manchester-based crime group, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to supply a class A drug in Nottinghamshire and was jailed for 12 years.

Zak Jackson, aged 27, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a class A drug at Mappleton Drive, Mansfield and was jailed for eight years.

Michael Lawrence, aged 35, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a class A drug at Mappleton Drive, Mansfield and was jailed for 11 years and seven months.

Daniel Busuttil, aged 33, of Grange Park Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to supply a class A drug and to a further count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug at Mappleton Drive, Mansfield and was locked up for eight years.

George Turner, aged 35, of Storth Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a class A drug, acquiring criminal property, namely cash, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis and was jailed for six years and nine months.

James Morledge, aged 38, of Chatsworth Avenue, Radcliffe-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Nottinghamshire between September 2, 2022 and February 14, 2023 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

DCI Mark Adas, now of Nottinghamshire Police and former EMSOU senior investigating officer, said: “We hope these sentences passed by the judge send out a clear and stark message to those currently involved in drug supply, or those who are considering it, that they won’t get away with it, they will be caught, and they will be brought to justice.”