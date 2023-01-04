News you can trust since 1895
Edwinstowe man faces cocaine and fake firearm charges at crown court

An Edwinstowe man has been sent to the Crown Court charged with supplying cocaine and possessing an imitation firearm.

By Tim Cunningham
Zak Forman, aged 29, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, made no pleas when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.

He is charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine on November 30, 2020, January 1, 2021, and between February 2, 2020, and January 2, 2021.

He was also charged with having an imitation air pistol on November 30, 2020.

Because the last charge is indictable-only, it must be heard at the Crown Court.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 31.