Edwinstowe drug dealer jailed after police seize realistic-looking gun and drugs from car

This realistic-looking gun was seized by officers who stopped a drug dealer in his tracks after following his car.

Officers covering the Newark and Sherwood area were heading along the A616 from Ollerton to Newark when a BMW 3 series driven by 30-year-old Zak Forman went past them at speed.

After turning their vehicle around they managed to catch up and stopped the vehicle just outside the village of Wellow.

Forman tried to hide a nitrous oxide cannister from the officers and when they searched the BMW they found an imitation firearm, which turned out to be an air pistol, under the driver’s seat.

30-year-old Zak Forman. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

They also seized a large wrap of cocaine and a quantity of cash from within the vehicle.

Following Forman’s arrest, the officers searched his home where they recovered thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, a large amount of cash, and mobile phones which contained messages linked to drugs supply.

Forman, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, was subsequently charged following the vehicle stop on 30 November 2020.

He went on to plead guilty to supplying a Class A drug, between 7 February 2020 and January 2, 2021, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, on November 30, 2020 and January 1, 2021, and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, on November 30, 2020.

Forman was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, September 11.

PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of dealing drugs and carrying a weapon – and that includes those who choose to carry an imitation firearm – that we treat reports of this nature extremely seriously, we will track down offenders, and we will use the full weight of the law to put them behind bars.

"Forman has been brought to justice thanks to the diligence and determination of officers on patrol that day.

“He was behaving suspiciously and was trying to conceal things in the car.

“The air pistol looked realistic and if it was used to commit other offences could clearly have caused alarm and concern.

“Class A drugs cause serious problems in our neighbourhoods and we won't tolerate dealers like Forman who make money from the misery of vulnerable users.”