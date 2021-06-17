Duo face crown court for distraction burglary and fraud in Worksop

Jan Sandor, 35, of Whiteways Grove, Sheffield, denied burglary and fraud, while Miroslav Horvath, 24, of Bolsover Road, Sheffield, made no plea to burglary and 14 counts of fraud, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said the pair are alleged to have stolen bank cards when they answered an advert to buy an accordion from an address on Alexander Drive, in Worksop, on November 20, last year.

The crown alleges the bank cards were used on gambling sites and to make loan applications, she said, between November 20, 2020, and January 12, 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates heard their powers of sentencing would be insufficient if the defendants were found guilty after a trial.

Both Slovakian nationals were bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 15, on condition they don't contact the alleged victim or each other.