Leanne Smith's ex-partner told her it happened while Smith was looking after their child, within days of the birth, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

She visited the woman's home on Godfrey's Court, after a period of not speaking, at 5pm, on January 16, and at first they made peace and drank lager.

But after four and a half hours of boozing, Smith punched her friend repeatedly in the top and back of her head and threatened to kill her, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

She stormed out, only to return at 11pm when she grabbed her friend around the throat and started squeezing.

Police found Smith swearing and threatening to smash the place up. She later told them she downed eight pints, and the more she drank, the angrier she became. But she felt bad about what she had done.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Smith's partner was jailed for domestic violence against her, and their son was taken into care by the social services, the court heard.

"Inevitably this was like an extra dagger in her heart," Mr Pridham said.

He said Smith had been invited over so her friend could give her version of events, providing Smith's mother was present.

She drank more alcohol as she asked more questions, Mr Pridham said, but at some point her mother left.

The court heard she has one previous conviction for drunk and disorderly behaviour from 2019.

"She accepts she has an alcohol problem and knows she needs to address it." Mr Pridham said. "The way she behaved on this night was out of character. She felt betrayed by her partner and betrayed by her friend."

He said there was "no suggestion" her victim was in danger of losing her life.

Smith, 41, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days to address her alcohol consumption and consequential thinking. She was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.