Drunk Whitwell shoplifter threatened to “slash” Co-op shop assistant

John Bramall, 44, was seen stealing by customers and on CCTV but brazenly returned later for more alcohol on August 15.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how after being told by a worker he should leave unless he paid for the stolen groceries Bramall “got in her face”, lifting his arms towards her.

Bramall then said he would “slash” the frightened retail worker at the Whitwell store and “stab” her, her boyfriend and her child.

John Wilford, Bramall’s solicitor, told magistrates his client’s mental health had deteriorated after a split with his partner and had consumed “drink and drugs” on the day - including diazepam.

Bramall, of Portland Street, Whitwell, admitted theft from a shop and assault.