Drunk pensioner who flipped car while speeding in Bassetlaw told cops, ‘I will be well over the limit’

A drunk pensioner who flipped his car several times while speeding through Bassetlaw told police, "I will be well over the limit," after he was freed from the wreckage, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bryson's passenger called 999 after they found themselves trapped in a ditch on Leverton Road, South Leverton, on April 20.

A fire crew removed the pair from the car and a breath test showed Bryson had 65 micrograms of alcohol at the roadside, when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for checks before providing a 40-microgram reading at the police station.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Bryson told police he was travelling at around 80mph and lost control on a corner when his back wheel clipped the kerb.

He couldn’t recall anything else and blacked out. The fire service said his car must have overturned a couple of times. A passerby tried to open the doors unsuccessfully.

He later told police he drank five pints of lager, knew it was foolish, and said he was sorry he crashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryson, who represented himself, is of previous good character, and deserves credit for his early guilty plea.

"I don't know what I was saying when I was pulled out of the vehicle," he told magistrates. "It will never happen again. It was a stupid thing to do."

Bryson, aged 60, of Michison Close, Barby, Rugby, West Northamptonshire, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 14 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it successully.

He was fined £400, with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.