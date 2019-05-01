Drunk Mansfield woman assaulted her partner

A Mansfield woman who came home drunk, grabbed her ex-partner by the neck and scratched her chest with her fingernails has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Stephanie Scothern woke up her partner's children and a verbal argument ensued after she arrived at the Brookvale Close address, at 1.15pm, on March 16.

A struggle broke out when her partner tried to call police, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The court heard Scothern went to bed, and when officers arrived, "she reacted badly."

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Scothern, who had no previous convictions, denied grabbing her ex-partner, but accepted she had assaulted her.

She said the woman's injuries were aggravated by a recent tattoo and eczema.

"This was a fairly long-term relationship," said Ms Williams. "She is extremely remorseful."

Scothern, 33, formerly of Brookvale Close, admitted assault and resisting a constable, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 18.

On Wednesday, she was given a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days to look at relationships and alcohol, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order, banning her from her ex-partner's address, was made. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.