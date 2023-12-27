Drunk driver with no lights ended up on two wheels after crashing into Retford lamppost

A drunk driver found himself on two wheels after crashing his car into a lamppost in Retford.

Jason Pride was three times over the limit when he made the decision to get behind the wheel.

Officers were travelling through Retford in an unmarked police car when they spotted Pride’s Vauxhall Corsa.

Despite it being nearly 1.30am, the 34-year-old hadn’t turned his lights on and was struggling to drive in a straight line.

After turning their vehicle around, officers observed for a few seconds as Pride continued to swerve across the deserted road.

At that point, the drunk driver noticed the police car behind him and put his foot down along London Road – a 30mph zone.

Ignoring the restrictions, Pride reached speeds of around 60mph, while continuing to weave in and out of the lane during the incident on April 29.

This erratic driving then reached a climax when Pride misjudged a turn at a mini roundabout and crashed into a bollard – knocking over a lamppost.

With his car momentarily tilting on two wheels before becoming beached on a road crossing, the driver then tried to make a run for it.

He didn’t get far though before he was detained by an officer, who then ordered Pride to complete a roadside breathalyser test.

When he failed the the test – blowing three times the legal limit – he was further arrested and later charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Having pleaded guilty to both offences, Pride, of Newlands Avenue, Newark, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on December 22 and was sentenced to six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 32 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and will then have to retake his driving test at the end of this period.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Pride’s decision to get behind the wheel while drunk was incredibly irresponsible.

“Drink-driving can severely impair drivers’ judgement and reaction times, which was clearly evidenced by Pride’s decision to try and turn at speed in the seconds before the collision.