Drunk care home man punched resident and staff in Retford

A young man who suffers from Asperger's had been binge drinking when he assaulted a fellow resident and a staff member in his Retford care home, a court heard.

Andre Poismans pulled the resident around and punched him on the cheek and jaw, then grabbed him around the neck, at 7pm, on March 26.

The resident kneed Poismans in the groin to get him off, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

When the female staff member told him to stop, Poisman punched her in the face, stunning her, and went into his room. She followed him and he kicked her in the breast.

The altercation also caused her earring to bleed, Mr Carr added.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Poismans had apologised to his victims, and staff members said they had no issue working with him.

She said he was being referred for a psychological evaluation, and his carers were trying to find funding so he can live independently.

She said he had developed a binge-drinking pattern which staff were trying to tackle by teaching him about social drinking.

"Everyone wants to continue to work with him," Ms Pursglove said. "They have said what a nice young man he is when alcohol is not in play."

Poismans, 22, of Welham Road, Retford, admitted the assaults when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given a 12 week curfew, from 7pm to 7am, and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to each victim, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.