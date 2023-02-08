Drunk and jealous Bassetlaw man attacked his ex-partner on Christmas Eve

Ethan Richards returned to her Tuxford home, following an argument, at 10.45pm and began banging on the door and demanding to be let in, said prosecutor Ben Payne.

When she answered and asked him to leave, he refused and kicked the front door open, so it banged into her chest.

Richards, aged 24, grabbed her by the throat. She could see 'anger in his eyes and he was breathing weirdly', but she managed to break his grip.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

He got inside, grabbed her by the hair and threw her into the radiator. She tried to call 999 but he snatched her phone and grabbed her wrists.

After she contacted a friend, who came around, Richards 'stood in the hall punching himself in the face'.

He continued to grab her by the hair, punch her face and shout abuse before she got through to police. He threatened to kill himself and jumped over the back fence when officers arrived.

His victim, who was left with red marks on her neck, believes the attack stemmed from his jealousy. She said she wasn't frightened of him previously - but is now.

The court heard he has ten previous convictions for 28 offences and was sentenced to five months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court in January.

Nick Walsh, mitigating, said Richards is due to be released from HMP Doncaster on February 18 because of the time he has already spent on remand.

"The very helpful pre-sentence report identifies issues he has with alcohol and thinking which have contributed to much of what's on his record,” he said.

“It contains recommendations to tackle his problems which will help reduce the risk he presents. His record doesn't make happy reading – it is virtually all linked to alcohol – but there are a good many positives.”

Richards, of Birtley Drive, Tuxford, admitted assault and using violence to secure entry to a premises, on January 18, after initial denying the charges.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, with a 31-day programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

