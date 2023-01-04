Officers were walking by a house in Sime Street, Worksop, on 29 November 2021, when they smelled the strong smell of cannabis from outside the property.

Clocking that the blinds were all closed during the day, patrolling members of the Worksop Neighbourhood Policing Team decided to take a closer look, looking into shed windows and even climbing a ladder to get a better view.

After spotting empty fan boxes, plant pots and chemical boxes commonly used when growing cannabis and hearing the noise of fans coming from the address, entry was forced and a man arrested as he was trying to leave.

After gaining entry at around 2.45pm, officers were met with five rooms full of cannabis plants - with 169 plants counted at various stages of growth.

Elmas Sitaj, of no fixed address, was later charged with the production of cannabis.

Sitaj, aged 34, was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on January 3, 2023.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Even when officers are out patrolling they’re always on the lookout to help keep our communities safe and thanks to the neighbourhood officers’ instincts we were able to disturb a sophisticated cannabis grow and stop the drugs getting onto our streets.

“The production and supply of drugs bring with it a whole host of problems, not only does it prey on the most vulnerable in our communities but the supply of drugs can often be linked to more serious organised crime and violence.

“Cannabis grows are also extremely dangerous due to the heightened fire risk when electricity is bypassed, leaving neighbours and other residents at much greater risk.

“Thankfully in this case our officers were able to swoop in on Sitaj unannounced and put a stop to the grow and stop a substantial amount of drugs getting out and hitting the streets.