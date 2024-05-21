Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug-addicted couple who led police on a dangerous chase along the A1 in a stolen car “chose to play Russian roulette with the lives of other people,” a court has heard.

Graham Baguley stole a friend’s red Peugeot from Sandy Lane, Worksop, after asking for the keys so he could fetch his phone. on September 30, 2021, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

His then wife, Rachel Lowe, was at the wheel when police spotted the Peugeot the next day and began following it on the A1 to Retford, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The number plate had been altered with a pen so that the P looked like a B,

Nottingham Crown Court.

Lowe began swerving across the lanes and through tight spaces between other vehicles, at one point forcing a lorry towards the grass verge. The pursuing officer backed off to avoid a crash and Lowe changed lanes at the last minute to leave the motorway before they were finally arrested.

The court heard they both gave no-comment interviews, have previous convictions, and were last in trouble in 2017.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Baguley has spent two months in custody and hasn’t offended since 2021.

Stefan Fox said Lowe has been in custody for 55 days and “is petrified of going back.”

“It is not the most attractive episode but there are worse episodes,” he said.

He said the UK has a prison population of 87,915 and an operational capacity of 88,987, which means there are only 1,072 prison spaces left.

Baguley, 53, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and Lowe, 43, of Blythe Court, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving, before their trial yesterday.

On Tuesday, Judge Michael Auty KC told them: “It is a miracle and a mercy that no one was hurt or killed including the two of you.

“I am a realist and I recognise what drugs do to your judgement. You are off them now. If there is any hope for you two it relies in you staying off them.”

He sentenced them to 12 months, suspended for two years, with a nine-month drug rehabilitation order and 25 rehabilitation days each.