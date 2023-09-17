Watch more videos on Shots!

A temporary airspace restriction will be in place over the Forest Recreation Ground for the duration of this year’s event, which will run between September 29 and October 8.

The restriction means it will be illegal to fly all types of drone in a 750 metre radius of the event.

This includes all surrounding streets.

Nottinghamshire Police have warned drone pilots to stay away from the Goose Fair. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Drones pilots who break the rules are liable for prosecution and a substantial fine.

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drones are increasingly popular with photographers and filmmakers and I know many of them will be keen to get a spectacular overhead shot of this popular and colourful event.

“But sadly we have previously had issues with drones being flown in an inconsiderate way, posing a potential risk to people and equipment on the ground.

“These kind of restrictions are now common at such large open air events so it is wise for all pilots to assume that they cannot fly above any similar gathering.

“As a drone enthusiast myself the last thing I want is for fellow enthusiasts to get caught out at this or any other major public event, so please do make a habit of checking for temporary restrictive zones before you fly by using the Drone Assist app on your smartphone, where you will find live maps displaying all the airspace restrictions you need to be aware of.