Driving test fraudster looked nothing like picture on licence in Shireoaks scam

A man who fraudulently took a driving test in Shireoaks under his cousin's name was doomed to fail as he looked nothing like the person he tried to impersonate, a court has heard.

Mohammed Ali was driven to the test centre on October 24, 2022, by a man named Bashir who was charged with the same offence but has never appeared in court, said prosecutor Annabelle Lenton.

"He seems to have disappeared," she said. "We are left in a position where the Crown can't dispute (Ali’s) basis of plea."

The driving examiner saw it wasn't the same person when he checked the provisional driving licence and Ali was challenged and arrested.

"This is a serious case," she said. "Frauds of this sort cause issues for the integrity of UK driving tests. They present a real danger to other road users."

Ali, aged 48, of Estone Walk, Birmingham, admitted fraud by false representation on October 17.

The court heard Bashir, who is Ali's cousin, lent him £600. But Ali fell behind on payments of £50 per week and was pressured into taking the test as a way of repaying his debt.

He has a single conviction for driving while disqualified and without insurance dating back to 2001.

Ali’s barrister said: “This is a serious case. It doesn't fit the fraud guidelines. It is one of those prison gates offences.

“It was crudely executed. He was markedly different to the man who was supposed to take the test and the possibility of this succeeding was remote.

“He doesn't seek to minimise his involvement. He is assessed as being of low risk of reconviction.

“All of this is out of character,” he said. “He has experienced very difficult life circumstances. It was committed against a background of financial and emotional struggle.”

He described the father-of-one as “very contrite and embarrassed,” but added: “He clearly has a strong work ethic.”

On Tuesday, Recorder Richard Davies imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.