Driving ban for Bassetlaw man more than FOUR times over the drink-drive limit

A grieving Bassetlaw man who was more than FOUR times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for three years, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers saw Andrew White driving his black BMW slowly on Arlington Way, in Retford, before running a red light, at 6pm on October 22, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

"They were hit by a strong smell of alcohol when he wound down his window and he claimed he hadn't had a drink all day," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A breath test revealed he had 153 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ms Allsop said the offence has a starting point of 12 weeks in prison and White, aged 34, has previous convictions for unrelated matters.

Probation officer Martin Anderson said White had been drinking at a pub in Langold when his landlord rang to say the water levels at his home address, which had been flooded, had receded and he would be able to salvage his property.

"He made the impulsive decision to drive," he said. "In hindsight he realises he could have hurt someone. He didn't feel particularly drunk at the time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Anderson said White was remorseful and assessed him as posing a low risk of reconviction.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "The main thing is he has realised he has an alcohol problem. He was clearly not in the right frame of mind when he made the decision to drive.

"A friend committed suicide a few days prior to the incident. He normally gives his car keys to a family member before drinking.”

She said he has been off work for most of the year with anxiety and depression but hopes to return to work as a landscape gardener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

White, of Meden Way, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “This reading was exceptionally high – it was off the scale. The potential consequences are quite unthinkable.”

He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.