Driver takes out insurance while being followed by traffic cops in Barlborough
A driver has been reported for being on the roads without insurance after allegedly taking out a policy while being followed by police.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:04 am
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers pulled the vehicle over in Barlborough.
A spokesperson said on Twitter: “Followed this vehicle for at least five minutes - showing no insurance held.
"Driver proudly shows us his one-hour insurance policy which has 58 minutes left to run, he took the policy out whilst we were following.
"Crazy behaviour. Reported for no insurance.”