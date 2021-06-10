Driver ‘stank of cannabis’ when police confronted him in Worksop

A sandwich factory worker "stank of cannabis" when police confronted him in Worksop town centre, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:24 pm
Officers followed Vasile Malancus' Mazda as he drove on Sandhill Street, just before 2pm, on December 17, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He told police he smoked a joint a few hours earlier before claiming he hadn't consumed the drug that day.

A test revealed he had 5.8 mcgs of cannabis in his blood when the specified limit is 2mcgs.

"There's no suggestion of bad driving and none of the usual aggravating factors," Ms Allsop said.

Malancus, who is of previous good character and had a full clean driving licence, couldn’t explain why he committed the offence.

Malancus, 41, of George Street, Worksop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £410 with £85 costs and a £41 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

