Driver panicked after road traffic accident in Worksop

A Romanian man panicked and refused to provide a breath sample to police after an accident in Worksop.

Vioral Filipescu was taken to Mansfield police station, following the incident on Gladstone Street, at 5pm, on July 6, where he refused to give two more samples.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Filipescu, who had no previous convictions, spoke on a telephone interpretation service but "was so panicked by the entire situation with the police, he says he never really understood what was being asked of him."

She said he suffers from a heart condition and asthma, and will have to walk for an hour to get to work on the night shift.

Filipescu, 45, of Clarence Road, Worksop, admitted failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £375, with a £37 government surcharge and costs of £85.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days days if he completes it before July 22, 2020.

