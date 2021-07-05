Driver caught speeding at 100 mph on M1 in Derbyshire tried to give police false details

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit saw the speeding vehicle pass them while they were travelling in an unmarked car on the motorway.

The team measured the Volkswagen driver to be speeding at 100 mph – 30 mph over the legal speed limit.

Officers said the motorist, who was found to be a disqualified driver with no insurance, initially tried to give them false details after they were stopped.

A Volkswagen driver was caught speeding at 100 mph on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The Volkswagen has been seized by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter yesterday: “M1. Passes us in our unmarked car. Speed measured to 100mph.

"Driver tries false details but once again caught out by the mobile fingerprint reader. Disqualified driver with no insurance. Another risk removed. #Seized”.

One social media user replied: “Drawing attention to himself whilst driving while disqualified, his speed was obviously four times his IQ”.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the motorist initially tried to give them false details.