Driver caught just over drug limit in Worksop claimed police harassment

Philip Owen was driving a Citroen van on Memorial Avenue when police stopped him at 10.45pm, on January 23, Mansfield Magistrates Court was told.

A blood test revealed he had three microgrammes of the class B drug in his system when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owen, who represented himself, claimed he had been harassed by police since September last year with officers stopping his vehicle for "no reason at all."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He said he has turned his life around since his release from prison three years ago, when he was "a full-blown crack addict," but police “started pulling me on a regular basis."

The court heard he was sleeping in his van in a layby after he was kicked out of his girlfriend's house due to police harassment.

He claimed police smashed his windows with crowbars when he refused them entry to his vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owen, 31, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, Leicestershire, admitted drug-driving when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

District Judge Gillian Young told him: "I have listened carefully. I hear that you have been a victim of harassment by police but I have to deal with the matter here."

Owen was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.

"My life will spiral out of control," he said. "I will be going to jail. I don't care."