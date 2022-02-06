Driver attempted quick getaway after stolen van reported in Creswell

A driver suspected of stealing a van attempted to evade police by making a dangerous getaway before being chased down and arrested.

By Lucy Roberts
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 11:20 am
Police followed the van off-road where the driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.

The van was seen leaving the Creswell area following reports of a burglary yesterday (February 5).

After seeing police, the driver failed to stop and instead drove dangerously before heading off-road.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran off through a stream but was swiftly captured by police and arrested.

The van turned out to have been stolen on false plates.

