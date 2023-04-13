News you can trust since 1895
Driver arrested in Worksop after police had to use a stinger to make vehicle stop

A driver was arrested following a pursuit in Worksop last night where police had to use a stinger to make the vehicle stop.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

The driver was arrested by officers and the vehicle seized.

A tweet from Notts Roads Policing reads: “Early hours of this morning a Mercedes car failed to stop for RPU in Worksop. Within minuets of the pursuit an RPU Officer ahead successfully stung the car.

One of the tyres after the stinger had been deployedOne of the tyres after the stinger had been deployed
Driver has been arrested and remanded for a number of offences. The car has been seized.”