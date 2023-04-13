Driver arrested in Worksop after police had to use a stinger to make vehicle stop
A driver was arrested following a pursuit in Worksop last night where police had to use a stinger to make the vehicle stop.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
The driver was arrested by officers and the vehicle seized.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A tweet from Notts Roads Policing reads: “Early hours of this morning a Mercedes car failed to stop for RPU in Worksop. Within minuets of the pursuit an RPU Officer ahead successfully stung the car.
Driver has been arrested and remanded for a number of offences. The car has been seized.”