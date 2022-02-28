Driver abandons truck on M1 in Derbyshire and tries to flee police on foot across eight lanes of motorway

Police arrested a lorry driver after he abanonded his truck in the middle of the M1 near Worksop – and tried to flee officers on foot across eight lanes of motorway.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:57 am

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how the incident occured at junction 30 of the M1 at Barlborough, after police spotted the vehicle and had requested the driver to follow them.

They said: “Driver decides he doesn't want to. Instead he abandons it in lane one of the live motorway, goes running across eight lanes of traffic to the opposite side and in to bushes.”

Police chased after him and he was eventually arrested.

Thde driver abandoned his truck on a live lane of the M1 in Derbyshire

He has since been remanded to appear before the courts.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested in Worksop after police dog Lola helps team to seize cash and drugs...

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)