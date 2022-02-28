Driver abandons truck on M1 in Derbyshire and tries to flee police on foot across eight lanes of motorway
Police arrested a lorry driver after he abanonded his truck in the middle of the M1 near Worksop – and tried to flee officers on foot across eight lanes of motorway.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:57 am
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how the incident occured at junction 30 of the M1 at Barlborough, after police spotted the vehicle and had requested the driver to follow them.
They said: “Driver decides he doesn't want to. Instead he abandons it in lane one of the live motorway, goes running across eight lanes of traffic to the opposite side and in to bushes.”
Police chased after him and he was eventually arrested.
He has since been remanded to appear before the courts.
