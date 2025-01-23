Drink driver who collided with van in Worksop was nearly three times over limit

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
A drink driver with mobility issues drove into a van at Asda in Worksop when he was nearly three times over the limit, a court has heard.

David Gregory refused to wind his window down and said he didn't remember colliding with the vehicle when he was challenged by its driver, on November 22, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A breath test revealed he had 100 micrograms of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for drink driving and was last in trouble in June 2016.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said: "Disqualification will have a devastating impact on him as he has mobility issues.

"The biggest aggravating factor is his record. He doesn't usually drink alcohol to excess."

Gregory, aged 74, of Goransson Walk, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was disqualified for 48 months and must pay a £333 fine, with a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

