Drink driver was given MDMA before he was stopped in Worksop

A drink driver told magistrates he had been given ecstasy tablets before he was pulled over in Worksop.

Police pulled Constantin Popovici's Audi A3 over on Gateford Road, because he had been driving erratically, just after midnight, on April 20.

A test revealed he had 79 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. A small number of pills were found on him.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said: "He concedes it was a stupid mistake. He went out with friends and planned to stay at a friend's house.

"But unfortunately, he took the view that he preferred to drive home. As he was leaving the pub someone handed him the pills and told him they would make him happy.

"He is not in the habit of using drugs and would probably have thrown them away."

Popovici, 28 of Rydal Drive, Worksop, admitted drink driving and possession of the Class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £340, and was ordered to pay a £34 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if completed before July 2020.

