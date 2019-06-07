Drink driver was carrying cocaine and syringes in Worksop

A drink driver was carrying cocaine and drugs paraphernalia when police stopped him driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Worksop.

Liam Wilson's Seat Ibiza was driving on Newgate Street, when a police car turned on to the road, at 12.30am, on May 11.

Prosecutor Ann Barrett said hypodermic syringes and £40 of cocaine were found in the car, and Wilson said: "I know I have f***** up."

A test revealed he had 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Emma Cornell said the steel-fixer had no previous convictions and had planned to stay with friends after a night out, but lost them and decided to drive home to Barnsely.

Wilson, 28, of Barnsley Road, Cudworth, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if completed before May 2020.

He was fined £179, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.