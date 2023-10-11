Drink driver punched in face after rear-ending vehicle and leaving scene in Carlton in Lindrick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The motorist stopped to make a turn on Long Lane in the Carlton in Lindrick area, when Tomas Hofman drove his Peugeot into the back of him at 6pm on September 20, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He drove away and the motorist followed him for a short distance and detained him when Hofman pulled over.

He claimed he only wanted to pull over to a safe place and said the other driver assaulted him, Mr Pietryka added.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A breath test revealed he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Hofman, a self-employed builder of previous good character, was taken to hospital with a facial injury.

He deserved maximum credit for his guilty plea, which he entered at the first opportunity, and cooperated fully with the police, Mr Hogarth added.

Hofman, aged 44 of Dadley Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.