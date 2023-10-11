News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Drink driver punched in face after rear-ending vehicle and leaving scene in Carlton in Lindrick

A drink driver who tried to leave the scene after hitting another vehicle in the Bassetlaw area ended up in hospital when the other motorist caught up with him, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The motorist stopped to make a turn on Long Lane in the Carlton in Lindrick area, when Tomas Hofman drove his Peugeot into the back of him at 6pm on September 20, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He drove away and the motorist followed him for a short distance and detained him when Hofman pulled over.

He claimed he only wanted to pull over to a safe place and said the other driver assaulted him, Mr Pietryka added.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Most Popular

A breath test revealed he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Hofman, a self-employed builder of previous good character, was taken to hospital with a facial injury.

He deserved maximum credit for his guilty plea, which he entered at the first opportunity, and cooperated fully with the police, Mr Hogarth added.

Hofman, aged 44 of Dadley Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

He was fined £160 and was ordered to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.