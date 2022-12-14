Drink driver narrowly missed police car turning corner in Bassetlaw village

Szymon Kaczmarek took a corner too fast as he turned on to the Flood Road, in Beckenham, at 11pm, on November 27, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He told officers he drank vodka eight hours previously and was 'surprised and shocked' to find he was still over the limit.

A breath test revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Kaczmarek, of previous good character, is 'usually very careful'.

Kaczmarek, aged 39, of Robert Tressell Walk, Lincoln, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 20 months but the rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 20 weeks if it is successfully completed by January 2024.