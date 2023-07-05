Drink driver in Worksop felt ‘fine’ but was more than twice over the legal limit

Officers began following Maura Kelly on Netherton Road after a tip-off, and saw her swerve across the lanes as her speed fluctuated between 40mph and 60mph, on June 19.

Prosecutor Lauren Hemsley said they found an empty bottle of wine on the front passenger seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A breath test showed she had 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Kelly, of previous good character, deserved full credit for her prompt guilty plea and was "extremely remorseful."

She said Kelly, aged 55, had endured a difficult period with her mental health but is now on a counselling course and has been prescribed medication.

Ms Thorpe said the defendant drank alcohol the night before travelling to Lincoln to visit a friend but “felt fine to drive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly, of Westmorland Drive in Stockport, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.