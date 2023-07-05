News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Drink driver in Worksop felt ‘fine’ but was more than twice over the legal limit

A drink driver who felt fine to drive after a night of boozing was more than twice the legal limit when police stopped her in Worksop.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Officers began following Maura Kelly on Netherton Road after a tip-off, and saw her swerve across the lanes as her speed fluctuated between 40mph and 60mph, on June 19.

Prosecutor Lauren Hemsley said they found an empty bottle of wine on the front passenger seat.

A breath test showed she had 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates' CourtMansfield Magistrates' Court
Mansfield Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Kelly, of previous good character, deserved full credit for her prompt guilty plea and was "extremely remorseful."

She said Kelly, aged 55, had endured a difficult period with her mental health but is now on a counselling course and has been prescribed medication.

Ms Thorpe said the defendant drank alcohol the night before travelling to Lincoln to visit a friend but “felt fine to drive.”

Kelly, of Westmorland Drive in Stockport, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if she completes it successfully.

Read More
Worksop boozer smashed neighbour’s window after waking up in hospital with no me...