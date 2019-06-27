Drink driver hit and spun another car around in Edwinstowe

A drink driver hit another car so hard in Edwinstowe that it spun around to face the opposite direction, a court heard.

Richard Saxton's grey Renault Megane collided with the rear of a Toyota Yaris, as it was setting off from traffic lights, on the morning of May 13.

A test revealed he had 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said he was of previous good character, and he was not even meant to be in the country at the time.

"His holiday to Malaga had been cancelled because of a French air strike and he rented a log cabin in Nottinghamshire," she said.

"This was obviously the result of drinking the night before."

Saxton, 43, of Chapel Street, Barnsley, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 22 months, but was offered a drink driver's rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 167 days if he completes it before September 2020.

