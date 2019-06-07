Drink driver failed to give breath sample in Mansfield because of nose operation

A woman who fled from a car crash and refused to provide a breath sample at Mansfield police station had trouble breathing because of a nose operation, a court heard.

Karen Footitt was seen running from the road traffic accident in Newark, at 11pm, on February 10, but was pointed out by a witness.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said Footitt was asked for a specimen four times, but told officers she had no medical conditions.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in 2012.

Ian Carter, mitigating, said Footitt had run because she had been chased by the witness, and wasn't hiding from the police.

He said she had recently had rhinoplasty surgery to improve her breathing after her nose was broken two years ago.

He said the consequences would be "catastrophic", as she would lose the job she recently gained as a recruitment manager for KFC in Lincolnshire.

Footit, 41, of Gopher Road, Newark, admitted the offence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was banned for 36 months, but a drink driver's rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 273 if she completes it before July 2021.

A 12 month community order was imposed, with a two month curfew, from 8pm to 6am, and a 30 day programme.

She must pay £150 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

