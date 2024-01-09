Drink driver downed three pints in 30 minutes before crashing into Bassetlaw ditch

A drink driver who downed three pints of strong lager before crashing into a ditch in Bassetlaw has been banned, a court has heard.

Conal Linney was knocked unconscious by the impact after he lost control of his grey BMW on Rampton Road, Laneham, in the early hours of December 16, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

A passing driver thought he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and called 999.

Linney, aged 24, flagged police officers down when they arrived and a breath test revealed he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has no previous convictions and he had been out since 5.30pm, with a friend in Tickhill where he drank three pints of Moretti within 30 minutes.

Linney, who represented himself, said: "It's totally out of character for me - it's not something I would normally do.

"I split up with my partner and went to see a friend. I knocked myself out and woke up over the steering wheel.

"I know I shouldn't have done it. I apologise for it."

Linney, of Vicarage Close, Dalton Parva, Rotherham, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was banned for 20 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent – or 20 weeks – if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course for drink drivers before February 21 2025.