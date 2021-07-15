Drink driver downed pint five minutes before road traffic collision in Bassetlaw

John Hodder collided with another vehicle while driving a Fiat Doblo van on Scrooby Road, Harworth, on June 18, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A breath test revealed he had 72 mcgs while the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

When he was interviewed he told officers that he drank three pints with a friend in a Rossington pub, but the last one was consumed five minutes before the accident.

Hodder was travelling home between 25mph and 30mph when the collision happened, Mr Jerath added.

The court heard he was banned for 20 months for drink driving in October 2015.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Hodder fully complied with the ban, which was imposed nearly six years ago.

"Unfortunately he has gone on to make the same mistake," she said, adding that he was “fully aware” that he faces a minimum ban of 36 months.

"His role requires him to be mobile between multiple sites in the Doncaster area," Ms Edwards.

Hodder, 31, of Station Street, Misterton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned form driving for 40 months but despite his previous disqualification, he was offered the drink drive rehabilitation course for a second time which will cut the ban by 10 months if he completes it in time.