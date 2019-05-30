Drink driver didn't bother to do breath tests in Mansfield

A driver who was caught over the limit in Mansfield refused to do a breath test because he couldn't see the point of it as he already knew he was over the limit.

Ben Bacon was spotted walking unsteadily by CCTV operators at 4am, on May 3, and was stopped on Rosemary Street.

He refused the roadside breath test, and he was arrested, where he again refused a test, and a check found he had no insurance.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving in 2014.

Pidcock, mitigating, said the self-employed painter and decorator couldn't see the point of providing a specimen because he knew he was over the limit.

But there was no evidence to suggest he was severely impaired, she added.

She said Bacon had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from 2014

Bacon, 32, care of Glebe Avenue, Pinxton, also admitted driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for three years.

A three year community order was imposed, and he was ordered to attend a 31 day programme for drink impaired driver and ten rehabilitation days.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

