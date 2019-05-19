Drink-driver banned for two years after car smashes into Bassetlaw house

A man has been banned for two years after being found guilty of dangerous and drink driving.

Dale Stewart, 36, of West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving ater a car left the road and crashed into a house in Thrumpton Lane in Retford on November 10 last year.

The car spun, hit a kerb and smashed into the house.

He has been given a nine month suspended jail sentence.

He must also complete 25 rehabilitation days, 120 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £450.