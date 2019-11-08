Dozens of Worksop homes evacuated after flooding

Dozens of homes were evacuated in Worksop overnight as a major incident was declared following flooding.

A total of 23 people have so far gone to a rest centre that has been set up at Worksop Leisure Centre while others have gone to stay with family and friends after leaving their homes.

A sports hall at Outwood Academy Valley school has also been put on standby to take evacuees in case capacity is reached at Worksop Leisure Centre.

Flooding from the River Ryton has affected a number of streets in Worksop town centre including Central Avenue, Newcastle Avenue, Hardy Street, King Street and Allen Street, where most of the evacuations have come from.

READ MORE: A616 closed in South Yorkshire due to flood

Elsewhere, 35 homes were evacuated yesterday in Bank End Close, Mansfield, due to a mud slide. Structural engineers will be on site today to assess whether it is safe for people to return home.

The A1 northbound between North Muskham and Tuxford is expected to remain closed for most of the day because of flooding. Highways England is working to dig water alleviation trenches in nearby fields to try to stop water flowing on to the carriageway.

Homes have also been flooded in Claters Close, Retford, after Retford Beck burst its banks but this has not led to evacuations at this stage.

Superintendent Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A multi-agency response has been put in place to deal with this major incident affecting a large number of properties in Worksop and Mansfield and the wider impacts across the county.

READ MORE: Flood closes A1M in both directions near Doncaster

"Police, the fire service, ambulance service, local authorities, Environment Agency, Highways England, health services, the British Red Cross among others are working together to coordinate the response and keep people safe.

"Thankfully, we understand the peak rainfall has now passed and river levels are expected to subside but this may take some time to be seen on the ground due to saturation so the impacts are set to continue.

"The advice to residents remains to act quickly if their home is affected by flooding and go to a safe place, whether that is with family and friends or the rest centre."

An evacuation postcard, pictured, gives residents advice on what to consider when evacuating their home.

For details of road closures and disruption, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/disruption and www.trafficengland.com