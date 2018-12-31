Do not approach these men - police warning over pair wanted for violent offences in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace two men wanted in connection with violent incidents in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Shekeil Sands, and Leshae Traynor are wanted in connection with several violent offences over the past few weeks.

Shekeil Sands

Sands, 23, of Saxondale Drive and Traynor, 21, of Brindley Road are from Nottingham but also have links to London and Oxfordshire.

The appeal follows affray incidents in Bulwell on November 5 and Lenton on 11 November.

Sands is also wanted in connection with an affray in Derbyshire on November 17, recall to prison and failing to appear at court in Oxfordshire in September.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "If you see either of them, please do not approach them but contact us immediately on 101.

Leshae Traynor

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information."