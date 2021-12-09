Distressed Worksop woman downed whisky and screamed before kicking police officer

Police were called to Rebecca Lerigo's home on Gateford Road, where they found her sitting at the kitchen table with a knife and an empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s, in the early hours of November 1.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, said: “She told them her son had been sent to prison the previous Friday and she was feeling suicidal.

“They persuaded her to go to hospital. On arrival she took a dislike to one of the officers.

The incident happened at Bassetlaw Hospital.

“She couldn't stop shouting, swearing and screaming and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

At 4.30am Lerigo, aged 45, was taken to custody, where she lashed out and kicked a female officer in the knee.

Mr Hollett said: “When officers later described her behaviour she couldn't recall most of the circumstances but agreed it was completely unacceptable and wanted to apologise.”

Lerigo admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said she deserved full credit and should be treated as a person of previous good character

He said: “It’s a sad case in many respects.

“She and her son had been living together. He was, and is, a very important person to her.”

He said Lerigo, a former NHS worker for 18 years, had been thinking about taking her own life and had previously reached out for help.

Mr Pendlebury said: “Unfortunately, on this occasion she drank too much - which is out of character.

“At first she was calm. We don't know what it was that triggered it off.”

She suffered significant injuries to her wrists and knees as she was taken to the floor and restraints, the court heard.