‘Distressed’ Retford woman crashed while over limit en route to family emergency

A "distressed" Retford woman who was over the limit when she crashed into a parked car only got behind the wheel after receiving news of a family emergency, a court has heard.

Kelly Megson was “visibly upset and anxious” after the collision on Lidget Lane, Retford, at 7.25pm, on November 25, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

The other vehicle was left “undrivable” after the impact and she told its owner: “It's my fault. I am sorry. I am sorry."

He could smell alcohol on her breath and saw she couldn't walk in a straight line.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test revealed she had 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She told police she had previously drunk three pints and one gin and tonic before eating some food, and made the decision to drive after receiving bad news and becoming upset.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Megson, of previous good character, had been at a works function and had no intention to drive the short distance home.

But she received a telephone call saying her ex-partner had collapsed while looking after her daughter.

“She decided to drive to check if they were both OK,” Mr Stocks said. “She admitted she had done wrong at the police station and pleads guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Megson, aged 33, of Cuthbert Place, Retford, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.