Police are investigating after a ‘distinctive’ dumper truck was stolen in Worksop.

It was taken during a burglary from an industrial unit on Claylands Avenue overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Police have released this picture of the dumper truck was stolen from Worksop.

PC Dan Tynen said: “The dumper truck is particularly distinctive as the bucket that is on it is not the original.

“The trucks come with a yellow one as standard but this has been replaced with a grey one by the owner.”

Anyone who can help police find it should call 101