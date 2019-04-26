Disorderly drunk found lying in the middle of a Worksop street

A Worksop man was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour after he was found lying in the middle of the road in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

Police were called to Potter Street at 1.15am, following reports of a man shouting and bottles being thrown, and found Lee Blacklock lying on the ground.

"He was told to move away," said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka. "They arrested him for his behaviour at the scene."

Blacklock, who represented himself, had nothing to say about the incident of March 19.

The 32-year-old, of Yeoman Close, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.