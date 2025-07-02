Disabled Worksop man got out of mobility scooter to swing crutch at pedestrian he’d accidentally run over

A disabled Worksop man who got out of his mobility scooter to hit a pedestrian he had accidentally run over has been waiting for a hip operation for four years, a court has heard.

Andrew Cooper and the man argued near the ramp area of a building opposite to the Priory Shopping Centre entrance on Ryton Street, on April 18, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

CCTV showed Cooper swing his crutch twice at the man, who threw a pack of biscuits at him, and the pair tussled before Cooper was taken to the floor and the man took the crutches off him.

Three security guards walked over and Cooper got off his scooter a second time and continued to brandish a crutch.

The security guards did nothing to separate the pair and Cooper eventually drove off on his scooter.

Cooper, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I have had no help or nothing for four years. I am waiting for an operation."

He also told police he was "in fear" and was being bullied but made no comment after he was shown CCTV of the incident.

The court heard he has 42 previous convictions for 79 offences, including two for violence and three public order offences.

He has been out of trouble since June 2023, and has a previous conviction for threatening behaviour from November 2018.

Cooper, aged 46, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on May 20.

On Tuesday he received a 12-month community order with nine rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £299 in costs and fines.