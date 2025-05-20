Disabled Worksop man got out of mobility scooter to swing crutch at pedestrian he’d accidentally run over
Andrew Cooper and the man argued opposite the Ryton Street entrance to the Priory Shopping Centre on April 18, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.
CCTV showed Cooper swinging his crutch twice at the man, who threw a pack of biscuits at him.
The pair tussled before Cooper was taken to the floor and the man took the crutches off him.
Three security guards walked over but did nothing to separate the pair as Cooper got off his scooter a second time and brandished his crutch.
He eventually drove off on his scooter.
He later told police he was "in fear" and was being bullied, but made no comment after he was shown CCTV footage of the incident.
Cooper, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I have had no help or nothing for four years. I am waiting for an operation."
The court heard he has 42 previous convictions for 79 offences, including two for violence and three public order offences.
He has been out of trouble since June 2023, and has a previous conviction for threatening behaviour from November 2018.
Cooper, aged 46, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned until July 1, for him to be assessed by the probation service.