Dinnington man one of two further charged over historical child abuse
Neil King, aged 50, of Dinnington, Sheffield, faces 15 charges in all, including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child, relating to offences alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2009.Louise Tye, 40, of Kimberworth, Rotherham, has been charged with four offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.Both are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates today, Monday July 17.The NCA’s Operation Stovewood is the largest ever investigation of its kind, and is focused on non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
