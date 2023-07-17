Neil King, aged 50, of Dinnington, Sheffield, faces 15 charges in all, including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child, relating to offences alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2009.Louise Tye, 40, of Kimberworth, Rotherham, has been charged with four offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.Both are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates today, Monday July 17.The NCA’s Operation Stovewood is the largest ever investigation of its kind, and is focused on non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.